Work with citizens' appeals continues in Belarus

In January you can ask questions to the heads of government agencies. So, today the Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich will talk to Belarusians. On January 15 you can ask your questions to the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee Dmitry Pantus. On January 20, the Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Avramenko will work with citizens' appeals.



Meetings are also scheduled for January 22, 27 and 29. Receptions will be held by appointment.



Belarusians may also apply with questions of concern over the phone. Tomorrow, in Minsk, a direct line will be held by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova.



