3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Work with citizens' appeals continues in Belarus
In January you can ask questions to the heads of government agencies. So, today the Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich will talk to Belarusians. On January 15 you can ask your questions to the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee Dmitry Pantus. On January 20, the Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Avramenko will work with citizens' appeals.
Meetings are also scheduled for January 22, 27 and 29. Receptions will be held by appointment.
Belarusians may also apply with questions of concern over the phone. Tomorrow, in Minsk, a direct line will be held by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Natalia Kochanova.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All