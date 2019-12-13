Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Belarus

Vaccination of the population continues in Belarus. Immunization against COVID-19 is voluntary and free of charge. There are several drugs to choose from. More than 27% of population has already had at least one shot against COVID-19. It is possible to receive "the portion of health" on the basis of medical institutions and exit teams also work. The patients also appreciate the convenience of special vaccination points. One of them is located in Minsk, at "Kovalskaya Sloboda" subway station. Every day, up to 100 people are vaccinated there.