Vaccination of foreigners against COVID-19 will be held not only in Vitebsk, but also in major cities mand district centers, where the biggest flow of foreign guests is observed. Vaccination is still the most effective way to combat the infection. During the day, 586 patients with COVID-19 were registered in Belarus, while 532 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Despite a lot of information, COVID is still the most discussed topic. It's impossible to prevent the disease, but it's in our hands to minimize the risks. Vaccination in Belarus began at the end of 2020. First doctors were vaccinated, then came the turn of social workers, teachers, pensioners, and then everyone who wanted to be vaccinated. You can get vaccinated not only in any clinic, but also at the railway station, in shopping malls and at the market. It is enough to have your passport. In this case one will be vaccinated even if the person does not belong to this area. You will be vaccinated according to the waiting list. The average wait is about 15 minutes. After an injection you will be asked to stay for a while in case of side effects.

Now in Belarus, a two-component vaccine is used, so one has to repeat the procedure in 21 days. However, medics remind that the interval between shots may take from three weeks to three months. Vaccination is voluntary and free for Belarusians. Two drugs are currently vaccinated in our country - Chinese and Russian "Sputnik," produced in Belarus. There is a choice of vaccines. Each has its own storage conditions. A total of 1 million 13 thousand people have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 since the start of the vaccination campaign, of which over 717 thousand people have passed the full course.

