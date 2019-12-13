EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Belarus

While being in Baku, Alexander Lukashenko reminded that mass vaccination will start in our country. The Russian drugs will be used for this purpose. However, Belarus will not be able to consume the entire amount of vaccines, so they are ready to export it including to Azerbaijan.

And as it became known today, the Ministry of Health approved Sputnik-VI. The vaccine has passed quality control not only in our country but also in the Russian Gamaleya center. It is planned that up to 500,000 doses of the drug will come off the assembly line in Minsk every month.

As for the latest data of the Ministry of Health, 1222 people with coronavirus were registered in Belarus last night. 1348 people recovered. Unfortunately, 10 people were not saved. Doctors assure that with the arrival of the third wave, vaccination is one of the best methods of prevention.

