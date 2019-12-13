Vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Belarus

While being in Baku, Alexander Lukashenko reminded that mass vaccination will start in our country. The Russian drugs will be used for this purpose. However, Belarus will not be able to consume the entire amount of vaccines, so they are ready to export it including to Azerbaijan.

And as it became known today, the Ministry of Health approved Sputnik-VI. The vaccine has passed quality control not only in our country but also in the Russian Gamaleya center. It is planned that up to 500,000 doses of the drug will come off the assembly line in Minsk every month.