Studies on population immunity to COVID-19 continue in Belarus

It is conducted by our Ministry of Health together with Rospotrebnadzor. A total of 12,000 people will take part in the test. The volunteers will get the results in electronic form.The ministry said the results of the study could be used to make corrections to sanitary and anti-epidemic measures.

Antibody testing will take place until 19 May. It is free for residents of Belarus. Meanwhile, 1627 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country during the day, and 1842 patients were discharged from hospitals.

