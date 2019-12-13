Complex exercises of Armed Forces continue in Belarus

Belarus continues comprehensive exercises of the Armed Forces of the country. They are held in Minsk, Mogilev and Brest regions. The troops are practicing training and combat tasks between their units. The main emphasis is on practicing the stability of the force control system, as well as improving the resilience of the command and troops. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the level of readiness of our military, as well as to ensure the continuous management of subordinate forces during combat operations.