The planet is clearly experiencing a hot escalation today. Simmering conflicts are about to become hotbeds of violent struggle, and the current hostilities are only gaining momentum. It is important to build a strong shield and have the tools in the arsenal to neutralize even conceptual threats.

Now the war is seen not as an alien phenomenon, but as a signal for renewal. As in IT, something new has appeared - we are implementing it into the program. For example, well-known events took place in the Bryansk Region and the military is already modeling options for countering such actions at the Belarusian training ground. The idea of the exercises is not only the commander's idea, but also facts from the combat zone.

A soldier of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

An illegal armed formation crossed the state border, seized a number of settlements, and the battalion received the task of blocking and liberating the settlements. We use drones precisely as additional reconnaissance, as well as designating the enemy who is making a reconnaissance of our position. Now the war of artillery and drones is going on. We introduce these areas, train, work and try to learn something new, extraordinary.

The rocket scientists are also learning new things. Now they have a very long arm - the Iskander complex. It is capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 500 km. It can be a fortified bunker, ammunition arsenals, accumulation of military hardware. The Belarusian units are not green. They were trained in Russia, ready to use weapons at any moment. This gives the opponents time to think ten times. That is the logic now.

Commander of the missile unit of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

Tasks are being carried out to prepare for launching missile strikes using cruise missiles against planned and unplanned targets. The flight task was prepared by the staff of the information preparation point, and we fully calculated all the necessary data. The crown of this lesson will be a training launch of a cruise missile.

The combat maneuver force of various branches of the armed forces are also being actively equipped with advanced technology. Only at the end of last year, the special operations forces received the 82-millimeter 2B24 mortar, but it’s potential is almost exhausted.

A soldier of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus:

The mortar can fire at a distance of up to 6 km. In the old mortar, the effective range was 3 km. It is much easier to aim, as the mechanisms are all modern. Mortars fire at a very high elevation angle and if a mine hits a trench, the damage to personnel will be much higher than from a howitzer or cannon.