3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus hosts 4th round of Group of States anti-corruption assessment mission
The delegation of experts assesses the level of national anti-corruption policy and makes recommendations for addressing the transparency of legislation and prevention of corruption among the parliamentarians, judiciary and prosecutors. The results of the work will form the basis of the report, covering 49 countries included in the GRECO system.
Minsk is developing approaches to eliminate unjustified mediation. The main task is to make the procurement system transparent, open and free for fair entrepreneurs. The problem will be discussed by specialists of the State Control Committee and General Prosecutor's Office, the representatives of the government and Presidential Administration, heads of ministries and departments. Corruption is usually based on bribery and abuse of authority, which exists in all spheres of economic activity, as the inspectors found out.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All