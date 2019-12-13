3.41 RUB
Belarusian territorial troops being formed in Kobrin and Lida districts
In Belarus, the check-up of the units of the territorial troops continues. The formation of territorial troops of the Kobrin and Lida districts is currently underway. There are exercises with conscripts, during which they will remember the skills of using weapons. Also, activities of combat readiness will be held, after which the personnel of the territorial troops will be ready to carry out their tasks. The tasks on the formation of the territorial troops of the Kobrin District began a few days ago.
