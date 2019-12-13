3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tactical exercise of radio-technical troops takes place in Belarus
The servicemen have worked out the building up and deploying means for detecting air targets. The station crews moved to designated areas outside the points of permanent deployment and took up combat duty on air defense. During the training, the main emphasis is on the detection of low-flying, small-sized and high-speed targets.
The subdivisions also have to work on real air objects. Airplanes and helicopters of air bases from Machulishchi and Baranovichi will act as targets.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All