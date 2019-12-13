Tactical exercise of radio-technical troops takes place in Belarus

The servicemen have worked out the building up and deploying means for detecting air targets. The station crews moved to designated areas outside the points of permanent deployment and took up combat duty on air defense. During the training, the main emphasis is on the detection of low-flying, small-sized and high-speed targets.



The subdivisions also have to work on real air objects. Airplanes and helicopters of air bases from Machulishchi and Baranovichi will act as targets.