3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus to introduce liability for violation of sanitary regulations
The anti-sanitary work will be intensified. Now a mechanism of bringing individuals to administrative liability for violating the requirements of sanitary regulations is being developed. This applies to compliance with the mandatory masking requirementsintroduced in Belarus since October 9. Earlier, only individual entrepreneurs and legal entities had to answer for such violations. Now, the ordinary citizens are under scrutiny as well. Now there is an increase in the number of disease cases. Young people aged 18 -29 are now in the risk group as well.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All