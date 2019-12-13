Belarus going to introduce liability for violation of sanitary regulations

The measures for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 are taken in Belarus. It should be noted that 2060 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals during a day with plus 1737 people. Individuals will be held administratively liable for violation of sanitary regulations. This mechanism is now being developed. It also applies to compliance with the mandatory masking requirements. Sanitary-epidemiological service officers and the police will monitor the commercial facilities, catering and public transport.