Requiem meetings held in Belarus

Official delegations and ordinary citizens marched to the Memorial "Camp of Death" in Mogilev to honor the memory of those who remained there forever during the war. In the summer of 1941, after twenty-three days of resistance by Red Army soldiers and townspeople near Buynichi, the Nazi occupiers established a death camp there. From there, prisoners were sent to hard labor in Germany. According to official data, over forty thousand people died in the death camp.

War is a very terrible event. People die in it, civilians suffer. And it is very important that this never happened again. Our task is to unite and never let such disasters happen. We must never forget and we must do everything to prevent war from happening on our soil again.