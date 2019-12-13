3.41 RUB
Almost 68000 tests for COVID-19 carried out in Belarus
The Ministry of Health announced this on its official telegram channel. The number of laboratories for testing has increased to 17. 2919 people are registered with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The disease is mild or moderate in most cases. 55 patients need treatment with the support of a ventilator. 203 people recovered and were discharged from medical facilities. 29 patients with coronavirus died on the background a number of chronic diseases.
