System of Response to Acts of Terrorism being checked in Belarus
The system of response to acts of terrorism is being tested in Belarus. The event will last until November 3 under the guidance of the State Secretariat of the Security Council. The movement of military equipment and personnel of the national security forces is planned. It is possible to temporarily restrict the movement on certain public roads and terrain, and use the simulated means of destruction for training purposes.
