UNICEF project For Every Child implemented in Belarus

The project For Every Child, which was launched by the UN Children's Fund UNICEF, realizes the most important value in life - the right to a family. In Belarus, more than 10,000 children are brought up in boarding schools. Half of them have serious diagnoses. The main task is to provide family care for them. It is also important to support families who faced challenges.

In the last 10 years, the number of boarding schools in which orphans are raised has decreased in Belarus from 79 to 35.

The project is nationwide in every sense. Each UNICEF country office works in cooperation with the government. In such matters a team approach is required. The state, the non-profit organization UNICEF and the private sector have joined the project. 

