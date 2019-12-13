3.42 RUB
Belarusian authorities initiate about 280 administrative cases involving children in unauthorized meetings
This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko at a meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of the Child. Parents are invited to the commission for juvenile affairs and it turns out that many of them brought their children to the action themselves. There is also a video confirmation of at least 2 dozens of such facts). That's why the commission supports the approaches of toughening parental responsibility for such actions.
Deputy Prime Minister believes that the main task to be solved by the state, school, and parents is to teach a child to competently navigate in the flow of heterogeneous information so that it did not become a source of destructive anti-social ideas.
