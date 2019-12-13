PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Project to modernize higher education implemented in Belarus

More and more comfortable conditions for study are being created for students! The implementation of the project "Modernization of higher education in the Republic of Belarus" will cost 100 million euros. In accordance with the agreement signed in Minsk on June 23, 2020, more than 90% of the funds will be allocated to modernize the material and technical base of higher education institutions and equipping them with modern equipment.

