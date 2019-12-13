Belarus implementing "Healthy Towns and Villages" project

A specialized interdepartmental council, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko considered the implementation of the "Healthy Towns and Villages" project in Belarus and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in the coming years. The task of the program, which has been implemented for several years on a large scale, is the creation of a full-fledged health-saving environment. There are many areas of work: from healthy nutrition at enterprises and timely medical examinations to physical activity and safe working conditions. The government is sure that health is one of the priorities of the regional development policy pursued in the regions. And the enterprises participating in the pilot projects, where they are actively working in this field, are already demonstrating a high level of production efficiency. There is a system of incentives for employees who follow a healthy lifestyle. The "Healthy Cities and Towns" project involves 147 communities across the country including the capital, Gomel, Grodno and Mogilev. The geography of the project expands every year.