Pensions raised in Belarus

Since today all types of pensions will go up in Belarus. The increase will be plus 5 percent for more than two million Belarusians. This is the third increase of pensions this year. The previous ones were in March and August. In total, it will make plus 22 percent. This is already a tangible increase. On average, the retirement pension will be 670 rubles.

The size of the pension increase for each pensioner will be different depending on the length of service and earnings taken into account when calculating his pension, as well as the established supplements to the basic pension. In December, the cost of pensions will be 1.5 billion rubles.
Elena Gomorova, head of the main department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security


In general, the cost of pensions this year will amount to more than Br16 billion.


