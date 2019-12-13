3.42 RUB
Pensions raised in Belarus
Since today all types of pensions will go up in Belarus. The increase will be plus 5 percent for more than two million Belarusians. This is the third increase of pensions this year. The previous ones were in March and August. In total, it will make plus 22 percent. This is already a tangible increase. On average, the retirement pension will be 670 rubles.
The size of the pension increase for each pensioner will be different depending on the length of service and earnings taken into account when calculating his pension, as well as the established supplements to the basic pension. In December, the cost of pensions will be 1.5 billion rubles.
In general, the cost of pensions this year will amount to more than Br16 billion.
