Labor pensions raised in Belarus, starting September 1

Labor pensions have been raised in Belarus today. A presidential decree provides for increasing them by 7%. The amounts are different for each pensioner, the final figure depends on the length of service and salary. So, the average size of the retirement pension in September will be Br545.


Pensions will be increased to 2 million 400 thousand pensioners, which is every fourth resident of the country. Br307 million will be allocated for recalculation. A total of about 15 billion rubles will be spent on pensions this year.


