Number of criminal detainees in custody reduced by quarter from 2016 in Belarus

In Belarus, the number of criminal detainees in custody reduced by a quarter from 2016. This was announced by Deputy Prosecutor General Alexey Stuk at an international conference. During the forum, the main attention was paid to the criteria for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention, the duration of its application, as well as the practice of using alternative measures. The conference brought together representatives of prosecution authorities, the judiciary, lawyers from several neighboring countries, as well as experts from the Council of Europe. It is noted that detention is a radical measure, and it should be applied only in the most necessary cases.