Minimum living budget grows in Belarus

On average, it will amount to 230 rubles per capita and will remain at this level until the end of October. Its growth is associated with the indexation of minimum labor and social pensions, a number of benefits, including to families with children.



Also, since August 1, labor pensions have increased as well. They are increased by presidential decree. The average increase is 6.6 per cent. Taking into account the increase, the average size of the labor pension will be about 432 rubles. The government's task is to raise pensions to 40 percent of the average salary in the country.



