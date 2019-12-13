3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tax Officers' Day observed in Belarus
Today, tax officials celebrate their professional holiday. The President has congratulated the representatives and veterans of the tax authorities on their professional holiday. Alexander Lukashenko has said that the State, business and society expect tax service workers to take permanent steps to simplify tax legislation and administration. Nowadays, over 6 thousand specialists work in this sphere, which is an important part of state administration. At the expense of taxes, the social sphere is developing, infrastructure is improving, pensions and benefits are paid. In recent years, the tax authorities have given a priority to the development of services and innovation, as well as informational openness.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All