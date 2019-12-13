Tax Officers' Day observed in Belarus

Today, tax officials celebrate their professional holiday. The President has congratulated the representatives and veterans of the tax authorities on their professional holiday. Alexander Lukashenko has said that the State, business and society expect tax service workers to take permanent steps to simplify tax legislation and administration. Nowadays, over 6 thousand specialists work in this sphere, which is an important part of state administration. At the expense of taxes, the social sphere is developing, infrastructure is improving, pensions and benefits are paid. In recent years, the tax authorities have given a priority to the development of services and innovation, as well as informational openness.