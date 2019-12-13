EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Snowfalls in Belarus and their consequences

Also, the driver of the Dodge car on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street lost control of the vehicle and hit the lighting mast. Its passengers were taken to a medical institution for examination.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All