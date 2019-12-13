4 million 863 thousand tons of grain harvested in Belarus.

In total, 4 million 863 thousand tons of bread was harvested in the country. Cereals still make 30% of the crop areas. Minsk Region is the leader in harvesting with 1 million 184 thousand tons. Grain yield is the highest in Grodno Region with 39.2 hundredweight per hectare. The region has already harvested 714 thousand tons of bread. The harvest in the northernmost region of the country is going on much faster than in the previous years: 65% of the area is already cultivated and 616 tons of grain is threshed.