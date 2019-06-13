Fire hazardous situation persists in Belarus

The ban on visiting forests is introduced in 53 districts of Belarus. A special network of fire observation towers and masts was created to search for fires.



On the eve the temperature record was broken of Belarus. In Zhlobin, the air warmed up to 34,7 degree. The historical maximum was updated in almost in all regions of the country. The situation in agriculture is under the control of both the agrarians and the head of state.



According to weather forecasters, abnormal heat will continue until the end of the week. Today, the thermometer will rise to the level of 30 - 32 degrees. And next week in some places the weather forecasters promise short-term rains.