Coronavirus misinformation spam in Belarus causes criminal cases
The cases were made by the Investigative Committee of Belarus under the article Unauthorized access to computer information. 2 health care institutions turned to the law enforcement authorities on the invalid information being sent from their email accounts.
The emails of the Republican Scientific-Practical Center for Pulmonology and Tuberculosis and the Minsk Zonal Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology were hacked. Attackers began to send false information about the spread of coronavirus in Belarus on behalf of the doctors. All messages were prepared using social engineering techniques. After the recipients opened the letter, a script was automatically downloaded to the computer under as a pdf file. The criminal investigation is ongoing.
