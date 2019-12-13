3.42 RUB
Rescuers begin to help those lost in forest more often in Belarus
Rescuers began to go out more often to help those who lost their way in the forest. Special equipment helps them to explore forks and passages: ATVs, drones, GPS trackers. Most often, elderly people are lost, as well as those who neglect simple safety rules. So, before going into the forest, it is advised to inform your relatives about your route and be sure to take a charged mobile phone with you.
For those who are lost, it is recommended not to panic! Find the nearest road or river - they will help you get out of the forest.
