Startup Great Challenge project contest launched in Belarus
Minsk City Technopark and Great Stone Industrial Park are holding a startup project contest for the first time. One of the conditions is a detailed development of the startup strategy and innovations. These are such areas as the Internet of Things, cloud technology, 5G, and artificial intelligence. In addition to cash prizes, there is an additional bonus for the winners: a possibility to get a residency in Minsk Technopark.
Smart nomination means the projects in the sphere of information and communication technologies. And the hard nomination is hardware products. In both nominations, the winners will receive prizes from Great Stone: $3,000 for the 1st place, $1,500 for the 2nd place and $500 for the 3rd place. And all the winners have the right to apply to the Technopark and become its resident without our special expert selection.
Minsk City Technopark, which is 10 years old this year, already has more than 40 resident companies. In turn, young companies in the Great Stone Industrial Park are already beginning to occupy a new building - the Center for Commercialization of Scientific and Technical Achievements.
