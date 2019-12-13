Startup Great Challenge project contest launched in Belarus

Smart nomination means the projects in the sphere of information and communication technologies. And the hard nomination is hardware products. In both nominations, the winners will receive prizes from Great Stone: $3,000 for the 1st place, $1,500 for the 2nd place and $500 for the 3rd place. And all the winners have the right to apply to the Technopark and become its resident without our special expert selection.

Vladimir Davidovich, Director of Minsk City Technopark