Campaign "We are with you, veteran" starts in Belarus

Veterans are being congratulated on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The campaign started on April 3. These days, the participants of the military events are visited by representatives of local authorities and social services. In addition to kind words and congratulations, veterans also receive gifts - food packages.

Congratulations, gifts, assistance in solving household problems - such actions have already become a tradition in our country.

