Discussion of constitutional amendments starts in Belarus

The discussion of amendments to the basic law of the country has started. The changes are indeed sweeping and affect all spheres of social and political life of the Belarusians. In any case our country remains a socially oriented state. The domestic policy has a great resonance with the population. During large-scale sociological research more than 70% of respondents named support to multi-child families and housing policy as the most significant initiatives of the President.

Everyone can read about the future changes and express his/her opinion. The proposals of citizens will be accepted in all state bodies of the country. The draft amendments and additions to the Constitution of Belarus are available on the National Legal Internet Portal - pravo.by. The public opinion will be analyzed in real time in the National Center of Legal Information, which will prepare the brightest proposals in a generalized form.