Wide public discussion of new National Security Concept starts in Belarus

A broad public discussion of the draft updated national security concept has been launched today. The Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies has held a presentation of the updated concept. The final version of the document will be approved at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. New trends dictate the update of the document. They include the global geopolitical tensions, inability of international organizations to ensure stability in the face of new challenges, another round of arms race, the threat of developing biological weapons and others.

Alexander Neverovsky, deputy state secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

“There were also suggestions from citizens that were considered in the first place. People were concerned about the issue of biological security, because today the special military operation revealed biolaboratories in the neighboring territories, and it worried people a lot. In this regard, the ninth sphere of national security, biological security, was included in the concept.

Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus:

“The term "electoral security" first appeared in the concept as the inalienable right of a sovereign state to conduct all electoral campaigns independently, without interference or instructions from the outside. Unfortunately, the modern world shows that no country is safe from the information stuffing and psychological pressure.”