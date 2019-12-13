Action "Our children" starts in Belarus

For a quarter of a century, a New Year action "Our Children" has made boys and girls from all over the country happier. Traditionally, on these December days, they visit orphanages, boarding schools, foster houses and foster families, hospitals. They give gifts, sports equipment, computers. The epidemiological situation affected the celebration - meetings will be held with a minimum number of guests, with a mandatory mask regime. The action "Our Children" will last until January 10.