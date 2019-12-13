3.39 RUB
Action "Our children" starts in Belarus
For a quarter of a century, a New Year action "Our Children" has made boys and girls from all over the country happier. Traditionally, on these December days, they visit orphanages, boarding schools, foster houses and foster families, hospitals. They give gifts, sports equipment, computers. The epidemiological situation affected the celebration - meetings will be held with a minimum number of guests, with a mandatory mask regime. The action "Our Children" will last until January 10.
