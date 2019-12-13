Final exams start in Belarus

Final examinations have started in Belarus. The 11th graders will be the first to take them. These days, they will write an essay in Belarusian or Russian, a control test in mathematics, as well as take an oral exam in the history of Belarus and a foreign language. Tomorrow is the start of exams for the 9th graders. They will write dictations in Belarusian and Russian, and do a control test in mathematics. All tests will be organized according to the epidemic situation, with social distance, antiseptics and masks. As in 2020, those who fall ill with coronavirus or first level contacts will not take the exams. Candidates for international competitions, participants in sports camps and winners of Olympiads will also be exempt from tests. Graduation ceremonies and graduation parties are scheduled for June 10.