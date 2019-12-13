3.42 RUB
Belarus to simplify residence permits for Baltic States and Poles
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus is elaborating an issue of simplified receipt of residence permits for the Baltic States and Poles with Belarusian roots. The introduction in April of visa-free entry into the country for the citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland allowed more than 164 thousand people to visit our country. At the same time, the number of applications to district internal affairs departments for permanent residence in Belarus has increased, especially from foreigners with Belarusian roots. These are people who used to have our citizenship, who have grounds for its acquisition by registration, who are Belarusians or identify themselves with them, their descendants.
The legislation already provides for the possibility of obtaining an appropriate permit for permanent residence by the specified category of foreigners. Now the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working on the issue of simplifying the procedure for issuing residence permits to citizens of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland who have Belarusian roots, including the reduction of the term of this administrative procedure to one month.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that this measure would create more favorable conditions for the entry, long-term stay and integration of citizens of the Baltic States and Poland in our country.
