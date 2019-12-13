Belarus to simplify residence permits for Baltic States and Poles

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus is elaborating an issue of simplified receipt of residence permits for the Baltic States and Poles with Belarusian roots. The introduction in April of visa-free entry into the country for the citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland allowed more than 164 thousand people to visit our country. At the same time, the number of applications to district internal affairs departments for permanent residence in Belarus has increased, especially from foreigners with Belarusian roots. These are people who used to have our citizenship, who have grounds for its acquisition by registration, who are Belarusians or identify themselves with them, their descendants.

