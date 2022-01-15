Belarus mitigating aftermath of hurricane wind, more than 450 settlements affected

Belarus is eliminating the consequences of yesterday's bad weather. More than 450 settlements were affected because of the strong wind with gusts for a day in the country. A red level of danger was declared yesterday. As a result of falling trees and destruction of roofs damaged more than three dozen cars. The power engineers worked all night in a reinforced mode. According to Belenergo, the power supply problems affected more than three thousand settlements, more than three hundred of them are still without power. The Ministry of Emergency Situations also reported casualties. The wind literally knocked people down.

The hurricane wind, up to 32 meters per second, and heavy rain damaged the contact line in different parts of the capital. The traffic of trolleybuses and streetcars on some routes was suspended. Zavodskoy and Frunzensky districts of Minsk were particularly affected because of the rampant weather - this is associated with the wind rose. The mayor of the city Vladimir Kukharev noted that specialists will eliminate the main consequences of the storm in Minsk by the end of the day. The danger level has been reduced to orange today because of the wind. Utilities workers continue cleaning the city from fallen trees and branches. It is important to consider the state of the roadway - it may vary sharply along the route from wet to icy surface. The weather forecasters promise weaker winds tomorrow.