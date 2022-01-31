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New draft of Education Code approved in Belarus
A new draft of the Education Code has been approved in Belarus. The corresponding law was signed by the President. The innovations include compulsory general secondary education. In some subjects the final certification will be held in the form of a centralized examination at the end of schools and gymnasiums.
Distance learning as an independent form of education
Distance learning is being fixed as an independent form of education: it gives universities and colleges an opportunity to hold classes online.
New social guarantees
There are also social guarantees. That is those who study on a paid basis will receive the status of a young expert. In addition, children with mental development, orphans will receive a referral to work in addition to the diploma.
New rules of admission to higher and secondary special institutions approved
New rules for admission to higher and secondary specialized institutions have also been approved. The decree will come into force in stages. In particular, Russian citizens may now apply for admission on a fee-paying basis. To do this, they must pass the Unified State Examination. The benefits are also granted to graduates of sports and pedagogical and military-patriotic classes upon admission to universities. And from 2023, it will be possible to enter higher education institutions with certificates of the centralized exam.