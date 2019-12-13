3.42 RUB
New first aid kits for motor transport and aircrafts approved in Belarus
The new resolution of the Ministry of Health was published on the National Legal Portal. The document specifies a list of items that should be included in the first aid kit. For the universal first aid kit there is a list of 23 items. A passenger car first aid kit contains 12 items, among which there is an isothermal blanket, hypothermic cooling pack, medical napkin for respiratory stimulation, etc.
A list of 33 types of medicines and medical devices has been compiled for the on-board first aid kit. Among other things, the Ministry of Health has compiled a first aid kit for poisoning by disinfectants, as well as an emergency medical kit for civil aviation aircraft. In addition, the ministry noted that first aid kits assembled in accordance with the conditions that were in effect earlier can be used until the end of their expiration date.
