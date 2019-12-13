3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Utility tariffs for 2022 approved in Belarus
The tariffs for utilities for the next year were approved by the Presidential Decree. The principle remains the same. The bills will rise not more than by 5 USD in the equivalent a year. A two-bedroom apartment of 48 square meters with three tenants and standard consumption of water, heat and gas was taken as a benchmark. The tariffs in 2022 will change in two stages: in January, the rate for housing and utilities services, excluding heating, will be raised. And the tariffs for heat and electricity, natural gas and liquefied gas for heating will be raised in June. The state support for Belarusians will also be provided through cashless housing subsidies.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All