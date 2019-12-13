Utility tariffs for 2022 approved in Belarus

The tariffs for utilities for the next year were approved by the Presidential Decree. The principle remains the same. The bills will rise not more than by 5 USD in the equivalent a year. A two-bedroom apartment of 48 square meters with three tenants and standard consumption of water, heat and gas was taken as a benchmark. The tariffs in 2022 will change in two stages: in January, the rate for housing and utilities services, excluding heating, will be raised. And the tariffs for heat and electricity, natural gas and liquefied gas for heating will be raised in June. The state support for Belarusians will also be provided through cashless housing subsidies.