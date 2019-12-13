Quantity of medical facilities for testing for coronavirus to increase in Belarus

This was reported in the Ministry of Health. People with symptoms of the disease will be able to be examined in hospital №6 in Minsk, and regional infection centers will be operating in the country. These measures will be taken if the number of potential carriers of the virus increases. People are supervised in Belarus now. They are not only infected, but those who were eager to undergo a medical examination themselves. Coronavirus was found only in 3 people.



A hotline for coronavirus infection has been opened for Minsk residents. You can contact specialists daily on weekdays. Phone: +375 (17) 334-34-68.

