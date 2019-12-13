PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus expands limits for duty-free import of parcels

The limit for duty-free import of parcels has been expanded in Belarus. The President has signed a relevant decree on goods received by natural persons residing in Belarus by international mail for personal use. Now the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union will apply. The limit will increase from €200 to €1,000 if the size of the parcel does not exceed 31 kg. The measure is temporary, it will be effective until October 1.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All