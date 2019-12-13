3.42 RUB
Belarus expands limits for duty-free import of parcels
The limit for duty-free import of parcels has been expanded in Belarus. The President has signed a relevant decree on goods received by natural persons residing in Belarus by international mail for personal use. Now the norms of the Eurasian Economic Union will apply. The limit will increase from €200 to €1,000 if the size of the parcel does not exceed 31 kg. The measure is temporary, it will be effective until October 1.
