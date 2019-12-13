PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minimum wage raised in Belarus

Belarus will keep its social policy in the new year. The base salary has been increased by 4.5% since today. This increase will affect the salaries of public sector employees. The minimum wage has also been raised. A number of important changes were introduced in the family capital program. In particular, the opportunities for its early use have been expanded.

