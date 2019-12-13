Belarus to strengthen counterintelligence regime

Counterintelligence regime will be tightened in Belarus. This statement was made by chairman of the KGB Ivan Tertel after a meeting with the President, BelTA informs.

"There will be a number of measures related to the tightening of the counter-intelligence regime, following the order by the head of state. I think it will be necessary to everyone to work proactively, to prevent what is happening near us in different regions," said the head of the KGB.

"Safety of people, our citizens and families is of primary importance to the head of state. Accordingly, we report on the implementation of the instructions, given by the President in connection with this difficult situation. But I would like to stress that the President has his finger on the pulse. And our citizens can be rest assured that everything necessary is being done," Ivan Tertel said.