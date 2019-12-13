3.42 RUB
Young people get infected with Covid-19 more often in Belarus
In the fourth wave, young people get sick more seriously, and patients who have not been vaccinated get into intensive care. Statistics also stubbornly stand still - 1 955 patients with Covid were registered for a day.
The most effective and efficient method of protection is vaccination, doctors emphasize once again. There are enough drugs in Belarus. Chinese Vero Cell, as well as Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light are available. Vaccination stations operate throughout the country.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
