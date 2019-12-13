Young people get infected with Covid-19 more often in Belarus

In the fourth wave, young people get sick more seriously, and patients who have not been vaccinated get into intensive care. Statistics also stubbornly stand still - 1 955 patients with Covid were registered for a day.

The most effective and efficient method of protection is vaccination, doctors emphasize once again. There are enough drugs in Belarus. Chinese Vero Cell, as well as Russian Sputnik V and Sputnik Light are available. Vaccination stations operate throughout the country.