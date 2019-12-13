PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
54 babies born in Belarus in first hours of New Year

Another pleasant outcome of the New Year's night. During the first hours of the New Year in 2022 54 babies (19 boys and 35 girls) were born in Belarus, according to the Ministry of Health. The first little Belarusian of the new year 2022 was born in Kalinkovichi. The boy's documents will contain the date 01.01.2022 and the time 00:02.


