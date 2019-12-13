New edition of Land Code comes into force in Belarus

On January 1, the conditions for buying land in Belarus have changed. A new edition of the Land Code has come into force. According to the State Property Committee, all the innovations will benefit the citizens. For example, they will be able to obtain additional land plots without an auction and without the reconstruction of houses. This norm applies to legal entities as well as individual entrepreneurs, who need additional land to expand their production. And this is only one of the innovations.

Deputy Head of the State Property Committee of Belarus Victoria Verina told that from January 1, 2023 the division of land plots provided for construction and maintenance of residential buildings is permitted. According to her, it is allowed to change the purpose of land plots provided for private farming and transactions with unfinished land plots.

Victoria Verina, deputy head of the main department of the State Property Committee of Belarus:

“In order to perform the named actions, the person concerned must apply to the relevant local executive committee. One of the conditions for the possibility to perform the mentioned actions is to observe size limits of the land plots, to observe town-planning, environmental, fire, sanitary norms and regulations.”

The requirements to the infrastructure, providing the minimum level of engineering and transport equipment for the land must be observed, she stressed.

According to her, these bans have been in force in the legislation since about 2010. Now there is a great demand for such actions.

Victoria Verina, deputy head of the main department of the State Property Committee of Belarus:

For example, a family has a new generation growing up, there are children, they want to improve their living conditions, but they can't build an apartment. Let's say their parents can divide the family plot and build a house for their children on the second half of the vacated plot. This would improve the living conditions of a number of citizens.