Veterans in Belarus to get high allowances on Victory Day

In 2024, the veterans of Belarus will be paid high allowances on the Victory Day. Disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, as well as those who participated in the battles against the Japanese army will receive the largest sums, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal.

The corresponding decision of the Council of Ministers № 159 was officially published on March 12, 2024.

According to the document, the payments will be made from April 25 to May 4, their size will range from Br1 to Br4 thousand. Last year they ranged from Br850 to Br2 thousand.

The maximum amount will be received by the disabled and participants of the Great Patriotic War and combat actions against the Japanese army in defense of the Fatherland until September 3, 1945, as well as those who demined territories and objects after liberation from German occupation in 1943-1945.

Br2 thousand will be given to holders of orders and medals of the USSR for selfless labor and impeccable military service in the rear, blockade survivors and those who built military bases, airfields, front-line sections of railroads and other, as well as those who worked at air defense facilities.