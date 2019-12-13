3.39 RUB
Adjustments to housing laws made in Belarus
The relevant decree was signed by the President the day before. This document was adopted in connection with the entry into force of the new Housing Code.Thus, state single-family residential buildings or apartments can be sold to tenants at an estimated cost. This applies to premises that are recognized as not meeting technical and sanitary requirements.However, citizens will have to renovate them. In addition, the public authorities will continue to accumulate funds received from the rent of housing.It will be possible to spend up to 40 percent of the money for the repair of not yet inhabited premises. The decree also provides that the rented apartments in new buildings, provided to orphans and those without parental care, may be transferred to the category of social housing at the request of tenants.
