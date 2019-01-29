EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Man of Barrier-Free Environment awarded in Belarus for 1st time

Schoolgirl from Minsk, winner of international literary contests Sofia Vorsa was awarded for the book City of Blind Crossings. Chief editor of Rodnae Slova Zoya Podlipskaya was awarded as well.

Elena Maslova received the award for the creation of the first children's inclusive choir in our country. These are people who, with their creativity, help uncover the limitless possibilities of people with disabilities.

